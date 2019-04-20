Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 132,290 Cemtrex Inc (CETX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemtrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.39 on Friday. Cemtrex Inc has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cemtrex Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

