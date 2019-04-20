Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $98,000 in Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,726,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,443,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $8.08 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

