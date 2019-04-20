Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 449,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-buys-new-stake-in-applied-optoelectronics-inc-aaoi.html.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.