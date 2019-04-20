Morgan Stanley Cuts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Price Target to $120.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 28.92%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

