Morgan Stanley Boosts Fastenal (FAST) Price Target to $63.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.40%.

In related news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,420,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $472,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

