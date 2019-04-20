Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €45.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.02 ($68.63).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €48.91 ($56.87) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.