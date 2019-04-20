Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MGNS opened at GBX 1,318 ($17.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,469 ($19.20) to GBX 1,931 ($25.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 47,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.25), for a total value of £631,910.40 ($825,702.86).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

