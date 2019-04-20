Monness Crespi & Hardt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Proofpoint (PFPT)

Monness Crespi & Hardt restated their buy rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.45.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $121.38 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $3,678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $152,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,294.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,958 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.