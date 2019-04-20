Mondelez International (MDLZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Although Mondelez's shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months, the trend may reverse in the near term. We note that the company has been grappling with adverse currency movements, which dented top-line performance in the fourth quarter. Moreover, management expects currency fluctuation to be a drag in 2019. Further, higher raw-material costs are weighing on the company’s margins. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses are also a worry. Nonetheless, Mondelez’s saving initiatives and focus on brand building through innovations are likely to offer some respite. Notably, management plans to maintain the right balance between volume and pricing.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $501,937.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

