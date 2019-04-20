Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,831,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,831,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,045 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 155.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,813,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,960 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,209.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,149,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,713 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 708.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,387,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $32.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

