Molina Healthcare (MOH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $26,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after acquiring an additional 709,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,437,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,057,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,959,000 after acquiring an additional 320,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

