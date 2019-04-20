Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 35.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,609.72%. Analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mogo Finance Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 225.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Mogo Finance Technology worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

