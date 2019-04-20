Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.
Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 35.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,609.72%. Analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile
Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.
