Miramont Resources (MONT) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT) rose 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 107,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,670% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Miramont Resources Company Profile (CNSX:MONT)
Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.
