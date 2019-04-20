Miramar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

BAC stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

