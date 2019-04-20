Millennium Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $8,482,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 329,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,899,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after buying an additional 252,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after buying an additional 252,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after buying an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 132.44 and a current ratio of 132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.80. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/millennium-management-llc-has-3-26-million-position-in-exantas-capital-corp-xan.html.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.