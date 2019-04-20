Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 238,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,352,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,524,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,753,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,753,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
