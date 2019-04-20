Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 238,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,352,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,524,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,753,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,753,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

