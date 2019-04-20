MidasProtocol (MAS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $42,507.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00465328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.01108913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00206883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,250,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

