Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

MPB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

MPB stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,065 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $25,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,469 shares of company stock valued at $84,919 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.