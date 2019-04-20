Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,862. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a positive return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 319,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 88,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

