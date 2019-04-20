Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

