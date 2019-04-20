Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 90.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $949.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

