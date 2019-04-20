Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Howard Capital Management’s Largest Position

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,938 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,422,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,822,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,014,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,746,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,889,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,732,281,000 after acquiring an additional 592,064 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $123.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

