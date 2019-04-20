Michael P. Rama Sells 500 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $31,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $771.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 301,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

