MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) will report sales of $91.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.99 million. MGP Ingredients reported sales of $87.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full-year sales of $397.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.51 million to $400.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $433.72 million, with estimates ranging from $419.23 million to $448.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.13. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $410,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $120,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $986,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

