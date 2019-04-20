MGM Resorts International (MGM) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,583 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $39,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

