Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Purchases 6,067 Shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 355.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 227,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MarineMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MarineMax by 4.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,773,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $101,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $19.51 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $445.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

