Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Purchases 3,371 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 372.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.85.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.

In related news, CEO George Martinez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $547,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred S. Robertson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $586,227.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $1,595,051. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

