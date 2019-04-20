Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Invests $140,000 in Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Stock

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $622,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 22,043.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,446,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 215,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beigene by 10,000.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.
BGNE stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.18. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. The company’s revenue was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beigene Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
