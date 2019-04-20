Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Invests $140,000 in Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Stock

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $622,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 22,043.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,446,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 215,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beigene by 10,000.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $3,868,963.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,298,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,662,713.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $2,017,340.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,779,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,897 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,044. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.18. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. The company’s revenue was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Invests $140,000 in Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-invests-140000-in-beigene-ltd-bgne-stock.html.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.