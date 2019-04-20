Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 273.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 335,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,679,000 after buying an additional 1,287,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 223,284 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1,670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 1,485,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

