Metro (MRU) PT Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Metro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.13.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$49.25 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of C$39.04 and a one year high of C$50.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67. The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.18999989225115 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

