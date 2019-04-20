MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNK. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $607.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

