MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Livent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Nomura lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Livent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

LTHM stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.70 million.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

