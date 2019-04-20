MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $27,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $141,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-cuts-stake-in-customers-bancorp-inc-cubi.html.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.