Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.90. 32,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,032. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $156.99 and a 1 year high of $241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $862.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $459,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $895,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,584 shares in the company, valued at $824,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,649. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

