Merculet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinMex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $621,500.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00461448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.01106818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00206862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001701 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,720,964 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, CoinMex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

