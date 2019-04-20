Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $440,000 Position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

