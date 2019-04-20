Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $425,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $117.72 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

