Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telefonica by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,168,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,446 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Telefonica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 293,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Telefonica during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefonica by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.68. Telefonica S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Telefonica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

