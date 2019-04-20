Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Align Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $281.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.44.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

