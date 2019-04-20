Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Linde PLC (LIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $13,419,200 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

