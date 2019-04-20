Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in SM Energy Co (SM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,557 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 592,145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SM Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

SM stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.33 and a beta of 3.12.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

