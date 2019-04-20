Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,596 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,099,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Robert Half International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,544,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 790,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,325,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,994,000 after acquiring an additional 405,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

