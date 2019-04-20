Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $839,000 Position in The Western Union Company (WU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 406,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in The Western Union by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in The Western Union by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 98,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE WU opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $402,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/meeder-asset-management-inc-has-839000-position-in-the-western-union-company-wu.html.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.