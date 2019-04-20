Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 130.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 617,386 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 542.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

