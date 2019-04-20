Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.39.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/medtronic-plc-mdt-shares-bought-by-btim-corp.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.