MediBloc [ERC20] Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, Cashierest and Kryptono. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $23.76 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.08 or 0.11651720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001094 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00023960 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,229,031,694 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Upbit, Cashierest, Bittrex, DEx.top, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Kryptono, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

