McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of McKesson worth $35,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in McKesson by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 25.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

NYSE:MCK opened at $114.10 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

