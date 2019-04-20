McKesson Co. (MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post sales of $53.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.78 billion and the lowest is $52.87 billion. McKesson reported sales of $51.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $215.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.76 billion to $215.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $221.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $216.19 billion to $225.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

Shares of MCK opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. McKesson has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $160.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8,651.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,416,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,320,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $215,791,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $150,620,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,300,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,856,000 after buying an additional 1,082,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14,640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 594,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 590,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

