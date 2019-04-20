Maxim Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target to $620.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $540.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $725.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $658.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.70.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $700.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $326.00 and a 52 week high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,480,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

