Matrix Service (MTRX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTRX. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

MTRX stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $60,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,104 shares of company stock worth $213,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 2,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 195.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

